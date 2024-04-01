JB Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $10.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $982.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $480.45 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $914.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.