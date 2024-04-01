JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CYBR stock traded down $5.63 on Monday, reaching $260.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.46. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
