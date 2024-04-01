Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $255.46 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.81 or 0.05107312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00018106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004240 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.