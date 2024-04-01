aelf (ELF) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $450.24 million and $8.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,094,948 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

