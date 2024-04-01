Seele-N Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Seele-N has a market cap of $414,169.98 and approximately $294.30 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007849 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00023567 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00014875 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014158 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,066.18 or 1.00358853 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00142173 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000074 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
