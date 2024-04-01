EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.40

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 52092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $621.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

