Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $605.42 million and approximately $245.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,499,490,998 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

