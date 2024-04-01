Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

