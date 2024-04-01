Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $4.33 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

GMF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,368. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $93.51 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $377.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.36.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

