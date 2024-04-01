Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,600. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

