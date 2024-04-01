ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lowered its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

