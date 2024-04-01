apricus wealth LLC Sells 665 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.72. 403,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,965. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

