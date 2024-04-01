apricus wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 74,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 42,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.87. 12,633,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,282,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

