apricus wealth LLC Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 1.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,578. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

