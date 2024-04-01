New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,644. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

