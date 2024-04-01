Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $203.62. 19,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,911. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.78.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

