iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 10.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,809. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

