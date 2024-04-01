Chico Wealth RIA Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,374. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $171.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.