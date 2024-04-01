Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 39 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOW opened at $762.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $770.19 and a 200-day moving average of $682.46.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

