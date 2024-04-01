Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.46. 215,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.54.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

