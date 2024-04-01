OptimizeRx’s (OPRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 12,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.98. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

In other news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 337,303 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 284,152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 821.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

