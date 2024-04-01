Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Corning by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,700,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after acquiring an additional 358,506 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,830. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

