Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.19 on Monday, reaching $727.44. 201,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

