Selective Insurance Group’s (SIGI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.71. 24,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,727. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

