Lumentum’s (LITE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
