Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 6,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,551. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

