Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $187.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

