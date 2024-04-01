Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $208.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $186.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $208.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

