Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 482.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATNM. B. Riley lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. 224,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,441. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

