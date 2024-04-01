Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $481.36. 1,477,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

