Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $213.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.94. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.