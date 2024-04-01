Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Price Target to $2.50

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 205.85% from the company’s previous close.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 3.0 %

SRFM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. 141,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Surf Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRFM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surf Air Mobility by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

