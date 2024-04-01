Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942,046. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

