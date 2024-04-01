Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,187 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 0.3 %

Ball stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 191,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,067. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.