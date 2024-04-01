JB Capital LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 3,374,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

