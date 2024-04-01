JB Capital LLC Sells 4,759 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

JB Capital LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,265. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

