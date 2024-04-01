JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

EWBC traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 85,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

