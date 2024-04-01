JB Capital LLC Invests $25.72 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,719,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $247.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $185.37 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

