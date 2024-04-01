JB Capital LLC Sells 153,404 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,404 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 5.3% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $71,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.40. 2,922,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

