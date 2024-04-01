Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

