Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 66,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $38.73. 894,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

