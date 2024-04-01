Veracity Capital LLC Buys 843 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 343,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,239. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

