Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NOBL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.41. 523,907 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

