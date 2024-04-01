JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $312.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.39 and its 200-day moving average is $272.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.