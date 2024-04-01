First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.62

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 9631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
