First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.62

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 9631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

