iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.26

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.26 and last traded at $94.26, with a volume of 4529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
