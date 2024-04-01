iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.26

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.26 and last traded at $94.26, with a volume of 4529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 587,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after acquiring an additional 110,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,548,000 after purchasing an additional 103,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

