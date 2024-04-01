MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.36

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.36 and last traded at $135.32, with a volume of 21552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,318,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.