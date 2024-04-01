Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.20

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1127517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.