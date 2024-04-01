Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.58

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 270768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

