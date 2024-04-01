CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.60

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 292461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAVA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

